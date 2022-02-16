OCTA fellow expects further easing of curbs in parts of PH, as COVID cases decline
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 16 2022 11:12 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 Alert Level, quarantine protocols
- /life/02/17/22/the-topics-vico-sotto-would-rather-keep-mum-about
- /overseas/02/17/22/bali-welcomes-back-tourists-with-first-intl-flight
- /news/02/16/22/2-korean-na-wanted-ng-interpol-arestado-sa-pampanga
- /sports/02/16/22/olympics-qi-completes-chinese-aerials-double-gold
- /sports/02/16/22/slovakia-knocks-usa-out-of-olympic-hockey