Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Karo ng patay tumagilid, libing naantala

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2022 09:36 AM | Updated as of Feb 16 2022 09:50 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Dalawa ang sugatan matapos tumagilid ang isang karo na magdadala sana ng isang sumakabilang buhay sa kanyang huling hantungan sa Pola, Oriental Mindoro.

Ayon kay Johnny Genabe, pinuno ng Municipal Disatser Risk Reduction and Management Office, paalis pa lamang ang karo para są pagsisimula ng funeral procession nang mawalan ito ng preno sa palusong na bahagi ng municipal road na sakop ng Barangay Puting Cacao.

Nawalan ng kontrol sa manibela ang drayber kaya ibinangga na lamang ang sasakyan sa puno na naging sanhi ng pagtagilid ng karo.

Nasaktan sa aksidente ang pahinante ng karo at ang asawa ng ililibing. Nagtamo rin ng sira ang ataul. 

Natuloy din ang libing ng matandang lalaki na namatay matapos dumating ang kapalit na karo.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  regional news   tagalog news   karo ng patay   libing   oriental mindoro   tumagilid   aksidente   road accident  