DFA chief Locsin: No harm will come to Filipinos in Ukraine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2022 10:16 PM

Skepticism in the West remained over Russia's claim it was pulling its forces out from its border with Ukraine. As the threat of a Russian invasion still loomed over Ukraine, the Philippine foreign affairs chief vowed that Filipinos there would be kept out of harm's way. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 16, 2022
