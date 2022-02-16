Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Anti-Money Laundering Council has directed banks and other financial institutions to be on the lookout for possible cases of “digital vote buying.”

In an interview on ANC’s “Rundown,” AMLC executive director Atty. Mel Racela talked about the red flags that may be indicators of vote-buying.

“Digital vote buying or digital vote selling would involve inducing anyone to sell or buy their votes so that in exchange, they will vote a certain candidate. And it is only digital because the means to facilitate the payment is through digital transactions,” he said.

“Some red flags would involve significant or large number of transactions occurring in a short period of time, particularly on or about the election period, unjustified large cash deposits and subsequent various withdrawals, transactions [that] may be deemed inconsistent with customer’s financial profile or declared business…and unusual transactions or activities compared with normal everyday trade,” Racela explained.

The lawyer noted that banks and money issuers have their own monitoring systems to spot suspicious transactions.

“All covered persons including banks, as well as electronic money issuers such as PayMaya and GCash, have their own electronic monitoring system that would indicate suspicious transactions."

"So we are here to provide red flag indicators and as mentioned, some factors would include the age, the location, the frequency of the transaction and the duration of the transaction as well as the number of transferees,” he said.

Racela also said that AMLC-covered financial institutions are required to file suspicious transaction reports that can help law enforcers track alleged vote buyers.

“We mandate our covered persons to file a suspicious transaction report and these suspicious transactions reports are submitted to our database, and we have [an] exchange of information with our law enforcement counterparts including the Philippine National Police, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is also a partner of the Commission on Election on this activity.”

“And by sharing information, this could provide leads to our law enforcement counterparts,” he said.

Racela reminded both the public and political candidates that vote-buying and vote-selling is a crime punishable by law.

“The criminal penalty for both vote-buying and vote-selling is minimum of 1 year and maximum of 6 years. And as for the public official, they may be disqualified, either temporarily or permanently by the court.”

“So, this is a hefty penalty and so the public must be aware of these criminal acts,” he said.

--ANC, 16 February 2022