5 foreigners na hinihinalang kinidnap ni-rescue sa Mandaluyong

Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2022 07:55 AM

Matagumpay ang ginawang rescue operation ng National Capital Region Police Office sa 5 foreigners na pinaghihinalaang kinidnap at ilegal na ikinulong sa isang residential area sa A. Mabini Street, Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City.

Kinilala ang 5 foreigners bilang sina:

  • Wang Ui Yong (Chinese)
  • Yan Lu Ting (Chinese)
  • Li Qing Lin (Chinese)
  • Yang Li Hui (Chinese)
  • Teo Chee Ching (Malaysian)

Ayon sa records ng pulisya, nakatanggap sila ng sumbong mula sa kaibigan ng isang biktima patungkol sa mga foreign national na umano ay kinidnap at ilegal na kinulong.

Kaya naman agad ikinasa ng NCRPO at Mandaluyong Police Station ang pagsagip sa mga ito.

Arestado ang isang suspect, samantala ang isang alyas Ayan at 2 hindi pa nakikilalang kalalakihan ay nakatakas.

Agad namang dinala ang 5 biktima sa ospital para sa mga medico-legal test.

Kasalukuyan pa ring iniimbestigahan ng mga awtoridad insidente.

Samantala, nahaharap naman ang mga suspect sa mga kasong kidnapping at serious illegal detention.

