MANILA -- Four areas in the Davao region are already under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 starting Wednesday.

Davao City, and the provinces of Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental will be under the second lowest in the country's five-tier alert level until February 28.

Local officials said that only 34 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Davao City on Tuesday. Active cases are down to 1,084.

There are also no more barangays at critical risk for COVID-19 in the city, according to authorities.

Because of this, barangay, local and national face-to-face events are already allowed in the city. Business establishments are also allowed to serve liquor to their patrons again.

Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental, meanwhile, are still under Alert Level 3 due to a high number of cases there.

-- with reports from Hernel Tocmo