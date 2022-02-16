4 areas in Davao Region now under COVID-19 Alert Level 2
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 16 2022 02:45 PM
regional news, COVID-19, coronavirus, regions
- /overseas/02/16/22/short-astrazeneca-shelf-life-complicates-covid-vaccine-rollout-to-worlds-poorest
- /entertainment/02/16/22/janine-lovi-wrap-filming-of-sleep-with-me
- /entertainment/02/16/22/sharon-cuneta-joins-tiktok
- /entertainment/02/16/22/na-burnout-din-jona-nag-social-media-detox
- /sports/02/16/22/nba-celtics-set-franchise-trey-mark-in-rout-of-76ers