NBI, Customs: 2 targets in ambush attacks investigated for corruption
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 16 2022 10:19 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Bureau of Customs, NBI, National Bureau of Investigation, attacks
- /video/news/02/16/22/dfas-locsin-no-harm-will-come-to-pinoys-in-ukraine
- /news/02/16/22/driver-patay-matapos-hampasin-ng-brick-putulan-ng-ari-ng-amo
- /sports/02/16/22/pba-sadness-pride-felt-as-alaska-legends-reminisce
- /entertainment/02/16/22/housemates-naghahanda-na-bilang-drag-queens-sa-pbb
- /sports/02/16/22/ginebras-cone-proud-of-his-years-with-alaska