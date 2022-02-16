Home  >  News

NBI, Customs: 2 targets in ambush attacks investigated for corruption

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2022 10:19 PM

The Bureau of Customs has been shrouded in fear after a spate of attacks on several personnel. Some of the targeted persons were being probed for alleged corruption. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 16, 2022
