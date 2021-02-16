Home  >  News

ANC

Lumad teachers reject 'rescue operation' claim of police

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2021 11:21 PM

The Philippines' national security adviser claimed there was an arrest warrant involved in what authorities insist was a legitimate rescue of indigenous students from a university in Cebu province. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 16, 2021
 
