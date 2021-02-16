Lumad teachers reject 'rescue operation' claim of police
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 16 2021 11:21 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, University of San Carlos, Cebu, Lumad school, indigenous people, Lumad
- /video/spotlight/02/16/21/read-the-constitution-lacson-tells-duterte
- /video/news/02/16/21/supreme-court-junks-marcos-election-protest-vs-robredo
- /overseas/02/16/21/mexico-eyes-biometric-phone-registry-sparking-privacy-fears
- /news/02/16/21/most-wanted-sa-san-narciso-zambales-naaresto-sa-negros-occidental
- /overseas/02/16/21/dfa-logs-lone-new-covid-19-case-among-filipinos-abroad