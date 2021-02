Filipinos among 40 million vaccinated so far in China vs COVID-19: PH envoy

Watch more in iWantTFC

China has so var vaccinated 40 million residents, including some Filipino medical workers, with homegrown shots against COVID-19, a Filipino official said on Tuesday.

“As of last week, the Chinese authorities reported that there were over 40 million Chinese who have been administered the vaccine doses made by 2 Chinese vaccine manufacturers, Sinovac at saka (and) Sinopharm,” Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana said.

“High-risk” sectors like those working in the medical field were on top of the inoculation priority list, and among them were Filipinos.

"Mayroon nang ilang Pilipino na nagkaroon ng bakuna,” he said.

(There are some Filipinos who have been vaccinated.)

China's vaccination drive has “gone smoothly” with “hardly any report of deaths or any death, if at all,” and “very few” adverse events, said the ambassador.

Beijing is providing “vaccine assistance” to around 50 mostly developing countries, Sta. Romana said.

The Philippines on Feb. 23 will get an initial batch of 600,000 donated COVID-19 shots from China's Sinovac.