PH gov't urged to clarify with US if China's laser use will invoke defense deal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2023 10:24 PM

China's use of a military-grade laser against a Philippine Coast Guard vessel prompted suggestions for Manila to confer with Washington on whether this could already trigger the US-Philippine mutual defense treaty. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 15, 2023
