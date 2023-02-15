Home > News PH gov't urged to clarify with US if China's laser use will invoke defense deal ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 15 2023 10:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC China's use of a military-grade laser against a Philippine Coast Guard vessel prompted suggestions for Manila to confer with Washington on whether this could already trigger the US-Philippine mutual defense treaty. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine Coast Guard China West Philippine Sea US-Philippines mutual defense treaty /entertainment/02/15/23/batang-quiapo-unang-tagpo-ng-karakter-nina-coco-lovi/video/news/02/15/23/labi-ng-pinay-na-namatay-sa-turkey-quake-dumating-na-sa-pinas/entertainment/02/15/23/look-zanjoe-marudo-ria-atayde-celebrate-valentines-day/video/business/02/15/23/ilang-senador-duda-pa-rin-sa-panukalang-maharlika-fund/news/02/15/23/fire-razes-homes-of-90-families-in-manila