Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila by March may meet one of the indicators that COVID-19 transmission is controlled, the OCTA Research Group said on Tuesday.

OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David noted the capital region’s positivity rate or percentage of coronavirus tests that yield positive results is down to 6.8 percent.

The World Health Organization said a positivity rate of less than 5 percent for at least 2 weeks was an indication that an epidemic is “controlled and declining.”

“By March 1, I think, naabot na natin iyong 5 percent,” David said in a public briefing.

(By March 1, I think we will reach 5 percent.)

Other indicators of a controlled epidemic include a 3-week decline of at least 50 percent since the latest peak of infections, and at least 2 weeks of "continuous" reduction in hospitalization and ICU admissions, according to the WHO.

It added at least 80 percent of cases should be linked to known clusters, which indicates that “transmission chains have been identified.”

The Philippines in January battled record-high coronavirus infections driven by the more contagious omicron variant.

The 7-day average of new cases is now at 3,600, said David, a mathematics professor at the University of the Philippines.

OCTA earlier said the daily tally of new cases could go down to less than 1,000 by March.

Asked if Filipinos could look forward to a summer with good COVID-19 figures, he said, “Posible talaga iyon, basta walang bagong variant na banta.”

(That’s really possible as long as there are no new variants.)

“Nakikita natin pababa na talaga iyong bilang ng kaso sa Visayas at sa Mindanao at mayroon na lang iilang lugar na maituturing nating ‘High Risk,’” continued David.

(We see that cases are really going down in Visayas and Mindanao and only a few areas can be considered as ‘high risk.’)



