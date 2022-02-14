Home  >  News

Bahagi ng bahay na katabi ng ginagawang condominium sa San Juan gumuho

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2022 06:21 AM | Updated as of Feb 15 2022 06:24 AM

Bumagsak ang bahagi ng isang bahay sa tabi ng ginagawang 15-storey condominium sa kanto ng Mariano Marcos at V.Cruz Street sa Barangay Maytunas, San Juan City.

Ayon kay barangay executive officer Ryan Seguerra, isa sa mga rumesponde sa insidente, nakarinig sila ng malakas na dagundong bandang 4:45 Lunes ng hapon.

Kuwento niya, napag-alaman nilang isang bahagi ng bahay ang lumubog sa ginagawang gusali. Kasama sa lumubog ang isang kotse. 

Ngunit wala naman umanong nasaktan sa insidente.

Pansamantalang lumikas ang mga residente.

Bandang alas-11 naman ng gabi, dumating ang 2 dump truck na may dalang lupa na itatambak daw sa hukay.

Mapapansin sa lugar na may mga nilagay na tarpaulin ang mga residente na tumututol sa pagtatayo ng high-rise building.

Iniimbestigahan pa ng mga awtoridad ang posibleng sanhi ng insidente.

