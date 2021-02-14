Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Swat team ng MPD namigay ng lobo, rosas at lugaw sa Valentine's Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2021 07:50 AM

MAYNILA - Hindi nagpahuli ang SWAT team ng Manila Police District nitong Valentine's Day.

Nag-ikot sila sa Maynila at namigay ng mga pulang lobo at rosas. Namahagi rin sila ng lugaw sa mga senior citizen at bata na nakikita sa lansangan.

Inikot ng SWAT team ang mga pasyalan sa Maynila tulad ng Roxas Boulevard, Luneta Park, Quiapo at Intramuros. - Ulat ni Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

