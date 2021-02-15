Home  >  News

PGH nag-simulation exercise para sa pagbabakuna vs COVID-19

Feb 15 2021

Hamon para sa mga health worker sa Philippine General Hospital ngayon na makumbinsi ang mas maraming Pilipino na magpabakuna kontra COVID-19. Isa sa mga nananawagan ang tagapagsalita ng ospital na si Dr. Jonas del Rosario, na nagkasakit ng coronavirus at naulila pa. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Lunes, 15 Pebrero 2021

