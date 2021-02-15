Home  >  News

Lasing na nanakit umano ng jeepney driver arestado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2021 08:33 AM | Updated as of Feb 15 2021 08:46 AM

MAYNILA - Arestado nitong Lunes sa Bagong Silang, Caloocan ang isang lasing na lalaki matapos umanong manakit ng tsuper at basagin ang salamin ng jeep.

Base sa imbestigasyon, sinigawan ng suspek ang jeep na pinapara nito para makasakay. Nangamba ang drayber at pahinante ng jeep dahil lasing ang suspek.

Pagsakay ng suspek, pinagsusuntok umano niya ang drayber at pahinante ng jeep. Agad silang nagtakbuhan palabas ng sasakyan.

Pero kinuha ng suspek 'yong tubo sa jeep at binasag ang headlights at salamin sa harap ng sasakyan.

Agad na tumawag ng tulong ang drayber at pahinante ng jeep dahilan para maaresto ang suspek.

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN News sa suspek, naglasing umano ito noong Valentine's Day dahil wala siyang ka-date at may problemang pinansiyal.

Mahaharap sa reklamong physical injury at damage to property ang suspek. - Ulat ni Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

