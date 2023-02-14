Rainy Valentine's Day ahead due to low pressure area: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Parts of the Philippines may experience on February 14, Valentine's Day, due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA), according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said Visayas and Mindanao may have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible here, according to state meteorologists.

Palawan may also face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, is still feeling the effects of the northeast monsoon or amihan.

There may be partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains in these areas, PAGASA said.

--TeleRadyo, 14 February 2023