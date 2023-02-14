Home  >  News

Modus ng umano'y 'Mrs. Sibuyas' isiniwalat sa Kamara

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 08:14 PM

Isiniwalat ng lider ng isang kooperatiba ng magsasaka ang umano'y modus ng tinaguriang 'Misis Sibuyas' para mapilitan ang gobyernong mag-angkat ng sibuyas. Lumalabas ito sa pagpapatuloy ng imbestigasyon ng Kamara sa mahal na presyo ng sibuyas sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 14 Pebrero 2023. 

