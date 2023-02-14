Home  >  News

Filipina tourist returns home after being detained in Myanmar for more than 3 weeks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 10:56 PM | Updated as of Feb 14 2023 11:03 PM

The Philippine government urged Filipinos to exercise caution on their overseas trips and follow proper processes when seeking employment abroad.

The Department of Foreign Affairs made the call as it repatriated several Filipino victims of human trafficking in Myanmar. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 14, 2023
 
