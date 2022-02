Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is eyeing to recruit some 500,000 volunteers for the upcoming elections, its chairperson said Monday.

The PPCRV is tasked to help with voter education, voter registration, poll watching, and unofficial parallel count, according to Myla Villanueva.

"It really changes your life and the way you look at democracy. You kind of get inoculated against vote buying because you see how difficult it is to guard a ballot in order that our voices can be heard," she told ANC's Headstart.

"It's a lot of fun also for young viewers. Friends come together to help in voter assistance desks. You really see and feel the energy of the elections...We promise you it will be meaningful and at the same time it will be fun and it will change your mindset about our fragile democracy."

Interested volunteers must be aged 18 and above and fully-vaccinated, Villanueva said. They can reach out to their local parish to find out which post they are needed, she added.

The PPCRV chair, meantime, assured the public that "there are so many ways that we protect against cheating" during the polls.

"Not only do we do a source code review, we also do monitoring at the end of voting time," she said.

"Cheating, it has moved now to before the vote happens even. Unfortunately we're hearing a lot of issues on vote buying. I think it has to be a national effort, we're hearing a lot of big numbers being offered to people and families."