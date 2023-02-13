Home  >  News

Taxi driver na dawit sa panghoholdap, pagpatay sa mga pasahero hinuli

Posted at Feb 13 2023 08:34 PM

Arestado ang isang taxi driver na sangkot umano sa panghoholdap at pagpatay sa kanyang mga pasahero. Kabilang sa mga biktima ang isang lola na itinapon ang bangkay sa Tanay, Rizal. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Pebrero 2023

