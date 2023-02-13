Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Marcos, sinabing hindi prayoridad ang Charter change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2023 08:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nasa $13 billion o mahigit P700 billion ang halaga ng kontribusyon at investment pledges na nakuha ng gobyerno sa pagdalaw ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa Japan. Ayon sa pangulo, hindi prayoridad ng kanyang administrasyon ang pag-amyenda ng Saligang Batas para lamang maisakatuparan ang mga investment na nakuha sa ibang bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog News   Patrol   TV Patrol   Bongbong Marcos   ChaCha   charter change   Japan   investment  