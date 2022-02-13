Home  >  News

Rowena Guanzon iginiit na suriin ang tax cases vs Bongbong Marcos

Posted at Feb 13 2022 08:21 PM

Muling iginiit ni retired elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon na suriin ang mga ebidensya ng moral turpitude sa mga tax case ni presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Nagpa-Patrol, Nico Bagsic. TV Patrol, Linggo, 13 Pebrero 2022. 

