PatrolPH
TV Patrol

10,000 OFWs hindi makapunta ng Saudi Arabia dahil sa suspensyon ng deployment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2022 08:15 PM

Sampung libong overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) ang hindi makaalis ng Pilipinas dahil suspendido pa rin ang deployment ng household service workers sa Saudi Arabia, pero hindi ito dahil sa pandemya kundi sa sinisingil ng Pilipinas na unpaid wages ng libo-libong OFWs mula pa noong 2016. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 13 Pebrero 2022. 

