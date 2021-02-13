Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Benefits senior citizens should receive

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2021 08:03 AM | Updated as of Feb 13 2021 08:29 AM

In this episode of Failon Ngayon, get to know the privileges that all Filipino senior citizens are entitled to. The show also tackles the effect of a new memorandum circular where the monthly financial aid for senior citizens will instead be given every six months and a bill that aims to provide a universal social pension system for all senior citizens.
