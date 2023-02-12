Posibleng PH-US-Japan tripartite agreement, pinag-aaralan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kinumpirma ng Malacañang na pinag-aaralan ang posibilidad na pumasok ang Pilipinas sa 3-way security agreement sa matagal nang mga kaalyadong bansang Japan at Estados Unidos. Nakikita namang malaking tulong sa Armed Forces of the Philippines kung magkakaroon ng sariling Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) ang Pilipinas at Japan tulad ng sa Amerika. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 12 Pebrero 2023