Halalan 2022: Paglaban sa fake news, sentro ng talumpati ni VP Leni sa Bataan

Posted at Feb 12 2022 06:43 PM

Sinuyo ni presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo ang mga taga-Bataan. Sentro ng kaniyang mensahe ang paglaban sa fake news. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Sabado, 12 Pebrero 2022. 
 

