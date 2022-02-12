Home > News Halalan 2022: Paglaban sa fake news, sentro ng talumpati ni VP Leni sa Bataan ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 12 2022 06:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sinuyo ni presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo ang mga taga-Bataan. Sentro ng kaniyang mensahe ang paglaban sa fake news. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Sabado, 12 Pebrero 2022. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Halalan 2022 Read More: Leni Robredo fake news advocacies Halalan 2022 2022 presidential elections Bataan 2022 presidential campaign /entertainment/02/12/22/dawn-changs-camp-demands-apology-from-cristy-fermin/video/news/02/12/22/marcos-jr-dumalo-sa-pagtitipon-ng-el-shaddai/sports/02/12/22/pba-blackwater-suffers-4th-quarter-collapse-vs-terrafirma/video/news/02/12/22/demand-for-ofws-still-recovering-amid-pandemic-poea/overseas/02/12/22/thousands-protest-vaccine-mandates-in-australia