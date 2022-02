Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The health department is concerned over the large number of people attending in-person political campaigns, saying such events could be a super-spreader of COVID-19.

In a public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said mass gatherings are still not allowed.

"This is really a cause of concern. Ang lagi nating tatandaan na even if our cases ay bumababa na, the virus is still here," Vergeire said.

"Gusto namin ipaalala sa ating mga kababayan . . . Mag-iingat po tayo dahil maaari pa rin po tayong makakuha ng sakit tulad niyan."

Local government units, she said, should monitor and enforce minimum health protocols, while candidates must set an example.

"Sana tayo ay maging modelo para ipakita natins a mga tao na tayo ay tumutupad sa safety protocols," Vergeire said.

Law enforcement agencies earlier urged candidates to follow campaign rules in line with the health crisis.

Police said physical contact with supporters are not allowed, as well as house-to-house campaigns. Crowding, handshake, embraces, kissing, and going arm-in-arm are also banned.

The campaign period started on Tuesday for national candidates and will begin on March 25 for local contenders.