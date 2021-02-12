Road obstruction sa Barangay Bahay Toro sa QC, nagbabalikan na naman

Watch more in iWantTFC

Isang araw matapos ikasa ng ang clearing operations ng Quezon City Task Force for Traffic and Transport Management sa Barangay Bahay Toro, balik ulit ang mga illegally parked vehicles at ibang obstruction sa lugar.

Sa pagbaybay ng Radyo Patrol sa naturang kalsada, hindi natinag ang ilang mga residente sa lugar na ginawa na namang parking area ang isang lane ng kalsada.

Nagbalikan na naman ang mg pribadong sasakyan, motorsiklo, jeep at truck na okupado ang kalsada. Maging ang mga pinaalis na mga kariton ay nakahambalang ulit sa bangketa.

Sa operasyong ginawa noong Huwebes, tinikitan ang mga tricycle drivers at iba pang sasakyan na ginawang parking area ang kalsada. Sinita rin ang mga residenteng ginawang extension ang kanilang bahay at tindahan ang bangketa.

Ang nasabing lugar ay alternatibong ruta sana papuntang EDSA, Congressional Avenue at Mindanao Avenue.

- TeleRadyo 12 Pebrero 2021