Quezon City isolates community where UK COVID-19 variant case was detected

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2021 10:53 PM

Authorities isolate a Quezon City community that was recently visited by a man infected with the UK coronavirus variant.

The Quezon City Mayor promises to help the residents who will be quarantined and unable to report for work. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 12, 2021
