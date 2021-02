IATF sets 2 conditions for amateur league sports bubbles to get OK

Watch more in iWantTFC

Two conditions must be met before the inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response could authorize a sports bubble for amateur leagues, Malacañang said on Friday.

The Maharlika Philippine Basketball League and a volleyball league wrote to the IATF for permission to hold a sport bubble in Zambales province, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

A sports bubble is a tightly controlled campus environment allowing tournaments during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are 2 conditions na kailangan ma-fulfill para po matuloy na iyong mga amateur leagues," Roque said in a televised public briefing.

(There are two conditions that need to be fulfilled so amateur leagues can push through.)

For one, the health department must issue new guidelines because current coronavirus testing protocols are limited to professional leagues, said the official.

The local government or the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority also needs to authorize the requested sports bubble, he added.