Home  >  News

Arrival of vaccines from COVAX delayed, PH official says

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2021 10:56 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The delivery to the Philippines of vaccines from the COVAX facility is put on hold until the government agrees to shoulder responsibility for any adverse effects that could result from their use. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 12, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVAX Facility   COVID-19 vaccines   COVID-19 vaccination program     