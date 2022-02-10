Home  >  News

ALAMIN: Presyo ng statement balloons, dried flowers bago mag Valentine's Day

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2022 07:42 AM

Tampok ngayon dito sa Dangwa ang mga kakaibang regalo na puwede ninyong ibigay sa inyong mga kasintahan o asawa sa Araw ng mga puso.

Isa sa mga mabenta ngayon dito ang mga statement balloons na nagkakahalaga ng 300-400 pesos kada piraso, 300 pesos if may mga maliliit na balloons sa loob, habang nasa 400 pesos naman kung bulaklak ang nasa loob.

Pwede nyo rin ipersonalize ang balloon o magdikit mismo ng mensahe sa balloons. 

Bukod pa sa statement balloons, meron din dito mga bulaklak na nasa loob ng mga glass dome.

Patok rin ang mga dried flower bouquets na nasa 1500-2000 pesos.

Siyempre di pa rin mawawala ang mga classic na mga sariwang bulaklak

Inaasahang dadami pa ang mga pupunta dito sa lugar sa weekend.
 

