Pagsisimba sa loob ng Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, niluwagan na
Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 11 2022 08:16 AM
Tagalog news, TeleRadyo
- /video/news/02/11/22/alamin-kasaysayan-ng-hamaka-festival-sa-taytay
- /overseas/02/11/22/spain-scraps-outdoor-mask-requirement
- /video/news/02/11/22/statement-balloons-dried-flowers-patok-sa-valentines-day
- /overseas/02/11/22/man-arrested-after-woman-says-she-was-raped-on-flight-to-london
- /sports/02/11/22/pba-guiao-ok-to-lend-nlexs-nieto-to-gilas-if-needed