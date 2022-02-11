Home  >  News

Pagsisimba sa loob ng Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, niluwagan na

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2022 08:16 AM

Nagdagdagan na ang capacity sa loob ng Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene na ikinatuwa ng mga debotong nagsisimba ngayong Biyernes.

Sa misa kaninang alas singko, halos walang deboto sa Plaza Miranda dahil nasa loob ng basilica ang lahat ng nakimisa. 700 na ngayon ang capacity sa loob.

May physical distancing pa rin sa mga upuan pero pinapayagan na ang mga nakatayo para mas marami ang makapagsimba sa loob.

May markings na masusundan ang mga deboto na makikinig ng misa nang nakatayo para masunod pa rin ang protocols.

Fully vaccinated lang ang pwedeng pumasok sa simbahan o yung mga naka-dalawang dose na ng bakuna kontra-COVID-19.

Bukas ang LED screens sa paligid ng simbahan pero halos wala nang mga nanonood ng misa sa labas dahil hinihikayat sila ng mga hijos na pumasok sa basilica at doon magsimba.

Ikinatuwa naman ito ng mga deboto na sabik makapagsimba muli sa loob ng basilica matapos ang mga paghihigpit noong nakaraang buwan.
 

