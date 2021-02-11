PGH prepares for COVID-19 vaccination of 5,000 employees

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine General Hospital's preparation for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is on "full blast," its spokesperson said Thursday.

The hospital, among the first COVID-19 referral centers in Manila, is set to inoculate "at least 5,000" of its employees, said Dr. Jonas del Rosario.

"Full blast na ang preparation...We’re also revving up on our setup, nurses who will be vaccinators are in their last phase of training," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"We’re really getting ready for the actual vaccination kasi ang sabi sa'min PGH daw ang mauuna at as early as next week dadating na ang vaccine."

(We’re really getting ready for the actual vaccination because we were told we would be the first and the vaccine will arrive as early as next week.)

In a survey that the hospital conducted last month, some 75 percent of 5,000 healthworkers said they would get vaccinated, Del Rosario said.