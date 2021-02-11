PGH prepares for COVID-19 vaccination of 5,000 employees
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 11 2021 08:00 AM
Teleradyo, Philippine General Hospital, PGH, Jonas del Rosario, Philippines COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine
- /news/02/11/21/cebu-wants-to-keep-mgcq-classification-even-as-covid-19-cases-rise
- /sports/02/11/21/lawsuits-dropped-in-ujiri-2019-nba-finals-shoving-incident
- /news/02/11/21/filipinos-in-myanmar-keep-distance-as-protests-rage-on-ofw
- /video/news/02/11/21/covid-19-bed-capacity-ng-southern-ph-medical-center-nasa-kritikal-na-lebel
- /sports/02/11/21/nba-had-just-one-positive-covid-19-test-in-the-past-week