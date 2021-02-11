Home  >  News

NUPL withdraws from terrorism case of 2 Aetas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2021 11:31 PM

The former lawyers of two men charged under the Philippines' Anti-Terror Law are considering legal action against agencies who supposedly influenced their clients into dropping their services. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 11, 2021
