Lorenzana: PH military won't join US troops in South China Sea drills

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2021 10:58 PM

The Philippine defense chief conveyed to the US his continued support for a military pact which President Rodrigo Duterte earlier wanted scrapped.

But even while the Philippines wants to keep the Visiting Forces Agreement, it prefers to stay out of US maritime drills in the tension-filled waters of the South China Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 11, 2021
 
