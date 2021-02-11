Doctor who lost parents to COVID-19 will be among first to be vaccinated

Watch more in iWantTFC

The spokesperson of the Philippine General Hospital who lost his parents to the novel coronavirus will be among the first recipients of vaccines against the pathogen.

PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario will be the first to get "legal" COVID-19 shots, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque. Some member of President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail received unauthorized jabs as far back as September 2020.

About 93 percent of the PGH's personnel are willing to get vaccines, said director Dr. Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi, director of the hospital that caters to patients with the novel coronavirus.