COVID-19 bed capacity ng Southern PH Medical Center, nasa kritikal na lebel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2021 07:52 AM

MAYNILA - Dalawang linggo nang nasa critical level ang COVID-19 bed capacity ng Southern Philippines Medical Center sa Davao City.

Nitong Martes, puno ang 92 percent o 9 sa bawat 10 kama sa intensive care unit (ICU), samantala okupado ang 75 percent ng kama sa isolation ward.

Bumaba na ito mula sa 100 percent bed occupancy sa ICU at 95 percent bed occupancy ssa isolation ward noong nakaraaang linggo.

Mayroon nang freezer ang ospital para sa inaasahang supply ng COVID-19 vaccine at 3,000 healthworkers nito ang handa nang magpabakuna.

