MANILA — A human rights researcher is viewing the Philippines' appeal to the International Criminal Court about its resumption of the drug war investigation as a "good sign."

"Isang magandang senyales ito," Carlos Conde, Human Rights Watch senior Philippines researcher, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Friday. "Kasi nag-e-engage ang gobyerno natin sa kanila kasi noong mga nakaraan halos murahin nila 'yung ICC."

(This is a good sign. Because our government engages with them because in the past they almost insulted the ICC.)

In a 5-page notice filed on Feb. 3, the Philippine government, led by Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, told the ICC Appeals chamber it will file an appeal.

Conde noted that the previous administration had repeatedly said that it wouldn't cooperate with the ICC investigation.

But the notice of appeal, he said, is sending a good signal regardless of the previous statements made by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his aides.

On ANC's "Headstart," Harry Roque, Duterte's former spokesman, insisted that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

But Conde said under the Rome Statute, which the Philippines signed in 2011, the ICC is mandated to pursue investigations despite changes in administration.

"Ang krimen na ina-allege dito ay crimes against humanity ay ginawa ng estado. Ang ine-engage ng ICC 'yung estado at responsibilidad ng estado na harapin ito," he said.

(The crime alleged here is crimes against humanity committed by the state. The ICC engages the state and it is the state's responsibility to deal with it.)

The ICC probe will look into whether there are widespread and systematic attacks on a civilian population pursuant to a State policy in the Davao Death Squad and drug war killings from 2011 to March 2019, when the Philippines was still a member of the ICC.

Government officials had repeatedly argued the Philippines is no longer under the jurisdiction of the ICC and emphasized the country’s sovereignty.

Duterte withdrew from the ICC in March 2018, a month after the ICC Prosecutor launched a preliminary examination of the situation in the Philippines. The withdrawal took effect in March 2019.

Despite this, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber, in June 2021, authorized the ICC Prosecutor to launch his office’s probe, which was suspended shortly after upon the request of the Philippine government.

But in January this year, the Pre-Trial Chamber approved the resumption, which the Philippine government is now appealing.

Duterte, a former mayor of Davao City, launched a brutal anti-narcotics campaign during his presidency from 2016 until 2022 supposedly as a means to get rid of the drugs problem.

More than 6,000 suspected drug personalities were killed in police operations during his term, according to an official tally.

But rights groups estimate the figure could go as high as 30,000, including those who were killed by vigilantes and unknown perpetrators.

—with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News