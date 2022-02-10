Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – It is not accurate to say that a candidate’s failure to get a campaign permit constitutes an election offense, an election lawyer said Thursday.

This, after presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman failed to secure a permit for his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani on Tuesday.

The Philippine Commission on Elections has said failure to secure a permit violates Comelec Resolution No. 10732 would constitute an election offense.

“We have to understand that recently Comelec promulgated resolution requiring what we call a CCC permit, which is a Comelec Campaign Committee permit. So, to apply for that permit you also need a (local government units) permit. So 2 permits yung hinihingi po niyan,” Atty. Emil Marañon III explained on ANC’s “Rundown.”

“So what I’m trying to say is that it is not accurate to say that kung hindi ka nakakuha ng CCC permit that it is an election offense. Perhaps yung hindi pagkuha ng LGU permit can constitute as an election offense under Section 87 of the Omnibus Election Code. But as regards the Comelec permit, I don’t think that it has legal basis for someone to say that failing to get one constitutes as an election offense,” he said.

De Guzman earlier said his lawyers filed for a Comelec permit on February 6 but had failed to attach the QC government unit’s permit with the application, which is one of the requirements.

His campaign manager, meanwhile, admitted failure to check the Comelec website which stated that national candidates needed a permit for their proclamation rally.

Marañon said violating a Comelec resolution is not an election offense.

“A Comelec resolution is a mere implementing rule of an existing law. So for example, 10732, it has to be anchored on a particular law…but if wala pong batas na pinaghuhugutan or pinagbabasehan yung isang Comelec resolution, then it cannot be an election offense kung magkaroon man ng violation.”

“That is very clear in our jurisprudence,” he added.

In an earlier interview with ABS-CBN News, the lawyer had said that Comelec Resolution No. 10732 may be unconstitutional.

"The main problem with how Resolution No. 10732 is implemented is that prior CCC approval is being applied even to political activities by private citizens even when no actual candidates are attending," Marañon said.

Resolution No. 10732 states that private citizens cannot independently apply for CCC permit unless they present a special power of attorney from the candidate.

"This means that by design, private citizens are already prevented by Comelec Resolution No. 10732 from engaging in independent campaign for or against a candidate."

The election lawyer said this “prior approval” is potentially unconstitutional.

De Guzman has said he hopes that his decision to push through with his proclamation rally won’t lead to his disqualification.

“Siyempre kung aabot sa disqualification, mabigat ‘yun…sana hindi naman ganoon…kung may pagkukulang…sana hindi naman umabot sa disqualification at ‘yun ang aaralin,” he said.

Marañon noted, however, that De Guzman may question the Comelec resolution before the Supreme Court if sanctions are slapped against him.

“Of course I cannot speak for him, but he will have…already like a justiciable controversy na pwede niya maging basis to actually assail the resolution of the Comelec before the Supreme Court," the lawyer said.

--ANC, 10 February 2022