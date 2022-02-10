x

Gatchalian dropped from Lacson-Sotto senate lineup

Posted at Feb 10 2022 10:34 PM

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian was removed from the senatorial slate of presidential candidate Panfilo Lacson after openly endorsing another presidential tandem. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 10, 2022
