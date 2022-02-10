x

Health officials: COVID cases in NCR need to decrease further before easing curbs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2022 10:48 PM

While Metro Manila's COVID-19 cases continued to decline, health officials insisted it was not low enough to downgrade alert levels yet. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 10, 2022
