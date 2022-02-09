Watch more on iWantTFC

Sa kulungan ang bagsak ng isang construction worker matapos nitong kumagat sa anti-drug operation ng Pasay City Police.

Pasado alas-10 ng gabi Miyerkoles nang magsagawa ng buy-bust operation ang mga operatiba sa Malibay.

Ayon kay Pasay police chief Col. Cesar Paday-Os, naging susi ang social media para masakote ang suspek.

Nagsimula kasi ang pagmamanman sa akusado matapos nito mag-post sa social media na may hawak na baril.

“Itong subject for buy-bust nakuha natin info through social media. May mga posting ito sa FB na may hawak na baril. Hanggang sa nagkaroon ng surveillance sa area niya napag-alaman natin may involvement siya sa illegal drugs," ani Paday-os.

Nang arestuhin, nakumpiska sa construction worker ang 11 plastic ng hinihinalang shabu at isang 9-mm submachine gun.

Sa imbestigasyon ng mga awtoridad, napag alaman din na hindi rin registered firearm holder ang akusado.

Itinanggi naman ng suspek ang mga paratang. Paliwanag niya, wala siyang alam sa mga nakumpiska na umano’y baril at ilegal na droga at sa kaibigan niya ang mga ito.

“Hindi po ako nagbebenta . . . 'Yung may-ari umuwi sa Bicol . . . Di ko alam na may iniwan ganyan sa akin,” pahayag ng suspek.

Nahaharap ang suspek sa kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, kasong illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, at paglabag sa Omnibus Election Code.