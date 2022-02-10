x

Candidates believe Comelec’s campaign restrictions are unrealistic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2022 10:42 PM

Several national candidates slammed the Commission on Elections, calling the limits it set on campaigning unrealistic and impractical. Meanwhile, an election lawyer expressed concerns over the Comelec's guidelines. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 10, 2022
