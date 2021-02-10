Vicente Sotto Memorial Center 'ready' to vaccinate workers: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

Coronavirus testing at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. Photo courtesy of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

MANILA - Visayas' largest COVID-19 referral hospital is ready to vaccinate its workers against the novel coronavirus, an official said Wednesday.

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center is expected to receive some 2,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Helen Madamba, chief implementer of the hospital's COVID-19 facility.

"We are preparing na the earliest na dadating is Feb 12 pero wala pa pong confirmation ng exact date. Basta ready na po kami dito kung sakaling dumating na ang vaccines," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We are preparing for the earliest date of its arrival on Feb 12 but there's no confirmation yet of the exact date. We're ready whenever the vaccines arrive.)

The hospital on Tuesday conducted its cold chain logistics management where the transport of the vaccines took only 30 minutes from Mactan International Airport, Madamba said.

The number of doses is enough for all of the hospital's employees, she added.

"Right now ongoing po ang aming orientation on COVID-19 vaccine kasi the benefits outweigh the risks. Kailangan natin i-admit na may risks but the benefits of not having severe disease or dying of COVID outweigh any risks of the vaccine," she said.

(Right now our orientation on COVID-19 vaccine is ongoing because the benefits outweigh the risks. We need to admit there are risks but the benefits of not having severe disease or dying of COVID outweigh any risks of the vaccine.)

"Kailangan alam natin kung ano ang risks na 'yun and that we are ready to manage these risks."

(We need to know what are the risks and that we are ready to manage these.)

Majority of the hospital's workers so far want to get inoculated, Madamba said.

"We only have 5 days to vaccinate them so kailangan po nilang magdecide na po (they need to decide already)," she said.