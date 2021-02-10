Poe wants to know fund source, programs before drafting Bayanihan 3
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 10 2021 12:04 PM | Updated as of Feb 10 2021 12:14 PM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Headstart, Grace Poe, Bayanihan 3, Bayanihan 2, Philippines debt
- /news/02/10/21/alarming-robredo-says-of-2023-target-to-complete-covid-19-vaccination
- /overseas/02/10/21/california-surpasses-new-york-as-us-state-with-most-covid-19-deaths
- /entertainment/02/10/21/heart-evangelista-doesnt-mind-getting-cosmetic-surgery-when-older
- /video/life/02/10/21/throwback-mr-suki-mo-ako-my-puhunan
- /sports/02/10/21/nba-jimmy-butler-guides-heat-to-comeback-win-over-knicks