Poe wants to know fund source, programs before drafting Bayanihan 3

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Grace Poe said Wednesday she would like to know first where the funds will be sourced for the proposed Bayanihan 3, the third COVID-19 stimulus measure, and where it would be spent.

The country's debt is currently at P10 trillion, with P2 trillion more set in 2022, according to the senator.

"I agree with any initiative that will help our people reeling from this pandemic but let us consider the following things: Bayanihan 2 was extended, therefore we still need to get proper accounting of what was spent in Bayanihan 2, if there are any savings or deficit," ANC's Headstart.

"Number 2... I would like to know where we will be able to source the funding for that because even in Bayanihan 2 a lot is from unprogrammed funds. How are we going to source it, were are we going to spend it before we make empty promises," she added.