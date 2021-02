No need to declare holiday to ensure smooth transport of COVID-19 vaccines - official

Watch more in iWantTFC

The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines "doesn't necessarily entail a holiday" to ensure their smooth transportation and storage, a member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet said on Wednesday.

Vaccine shipments will have security escorts on their way to cold storage facilities from the airport, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"I don't know kung feasible ba o kinakailangan pa ba mag-declare ng holiday kasi kung ruta lang naman ng pagdadaanan ng vaccines..., puwede naman sigurong gumawa ng re-routing scheme," he said in an interview on the government's television network.

(I don't know if it's feasible or necessary to declare a holiday because if we are just talking about the transportation of the vaccines, perhaps we can approve a re-routing scheme.)

"It doesn't necessarily entail a holiday," added the official.

A holiday will also have "repercussions" on laborers under the "no work, no pay" scheme, and on the possible earnings of businesses, he said.

The Philippines expects to get its initial batch of 117,000 COVID-19 shots from Pfizer this February. The country hopes to inoculate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of the population this year.