COVID-19 task force to tackle standardizing domestic travel requirements

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response will tackle standardizing varying requirements that local governments impose on domestic travelers, an official said on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said he has received requests to standardize requirements for domestic travelers, including businessmen who often have to cross towns.

"Isa ‘yan sa mga topics na kailangan na talaga, kailangan na nating mapag-usapan sa IATF. If ever sa Thursday matatapos iyong topic na 'yan or sa next IATF meeting, abangan na lang po natin," he said in an interview on public television.

(That is one of the topics that the IATF really needs to discuss. If ever we finish the discussion on that topic on Thursday or the next IATF meeting, let us just wait for that.)