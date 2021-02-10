Baldness, sterility, death? Hoaxes hound COVID-19 shots, says info agency

Watch more in iWantTFC

The government’s public information arm said on Wednesday it was seeking to fight false information that has eroded public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, the first batch of which are expected to arrive in the country this February.

Authorities are going around provinces and holding public forums to debunk mostly online rumors on the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, said Philippine Information Agency Director General Ramon Cualoping.

“Nakakamatay daw iyong vaccine… may nagsabi pa na nakakabaog. May nagtanong—ito ang pinakanakakatawa—nakakalbo daw iyong mga tao ‘pag nagba-vaccinate,” he said in a public briefing.

(Some say vaccines cause death, baldness. Someone asked—this is the funniest—if it causes baldness.)

“Kino-correct natin na lahat ng bakuna na ituturok sa ating mga kababayan, sabi nga ni President Duterte, safe and effective,” added the official.

(We are correcting these and saying that all vaccines that will be injected to the people, as President Duterte said, are safe and effective.)

Cualoping denied social media rumors that the government was accepting “pre-orders” for the jabs.

“Hindi ho totoo iyon dahil ibibigay ho ng gobyerno na libre para sa lahat ng mamamayan ang vaccine,” he said.

(It is not true because the vaccines that the government will give to all citizens are free.)

The Philippines will get an initial batch of 117,000 shots of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this month.

Authorities hope to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating at least 70 percent of the population, said Cualoping.

“‘Pag hindi tayo umabot ng 70 percent, hinding-hindi tayo makakabalik sa normal na pamumuhay natin bago nangyari ang COVID-19,” he said.

(If we don't reach 70 percent, we cannot go back to our normal way of living before COVID-19 struck.)

