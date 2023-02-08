Home  >  News

PH prosecutors submit murder case on Percy Lapid, inmate Jun Villamor for resolution

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2023 02:05 AM

The murder case against suspended Philippine prisons chief Gerald Bantag is submitted by state prosecutors for resolution.

The justice department wrapped up its preliminary investigation into Bantag's role in the October 2022 assassination of broadcaster Percy Lapid. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2023
